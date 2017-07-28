28-Jul-2017 12:17 PM
Dubai International Airport pax up 4% to 6.1m in Jun-2017
Dubai International Airport - traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 6.1 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 215,668 tonnes, -4.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 30,841, -4.7%;
The airport reported more than 43 million passengers in 1H2017. Largest country destinations by passenger volumes were: India (5.9 million), Saudi Arabia (3.1 million), the UK (3.1 million), Pakistan (2.2 million) and the US (1.6 million). [more - original PR]