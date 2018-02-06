Loading
6-Feb-2018 12:13 PM

Dubai Airport largest airport by int'l traffic for fourth consecutive year in 2017

Dubai International Airport reported (05-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 7.9 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 229,019 tonnes, -0.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 35,132, -2.6%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 88.2 million, +5.5%;
    • Cargo: 2.7 million tonnes, -0.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 409,493, -2.4%.

The airport reported top regions in terms of percentage growth in 2017 were South America (36.1%), Eastern Europe (25.3%) and Asia (17.9%), mainly spurred by network expansion by Emirates, flydubai and other carriers. India remained the top destination country with 12.1 million passengers (+5.4%), followed by the UK (6.5 million, +6.7%) and Saudi Arabia (6.4 million, +4.6%). [more - original PR]

