Dubai Airport largest airport by int'l traffic for fourth consecutive year in 2017

Dubai International Airport reported (05-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 7.9 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 229,019 tonnes, -0.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 35,132, -2.6%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 88.2 million, +5.5%;
- Cargo: 2.7 million tonnes, -0.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 409,493, -2.4%.
The airport reported top regions in terms of percentage growth in 2017 were South America (36.1%), Eastern Europe (25.3%) and Asia (17.9%), mainly spurred by network expansion by Emirates, flydubai and other carriers. India remained the top destination country with 12.1 million passengers (+5.4%), followed by the UK (6.5 million, +6.7%) and Saudi Arabia (6.4 million, +4.6%). [more - original PR]