27-Sep-2017 12:48 PM

Dubai International Airport reports monthly pax record of 8.2m in Aug-2017

Dubai International Airport reported (26-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 8.2 million, +6.6% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 221,508 tonnes, +10.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 34,370, -1.7%.

The airport reported South America was the fastest growing region with an increase of 27.4%, followed by Asia (+21.9%) and Eastern Europe (+18.8%). India remained the top destination country with 1.0 million passengers, followed by UK (611,254) and Saudi Arabia (610,434). [more - original PR]

