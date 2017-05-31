Dubai International Airport pax up 9% to 7.6m in Apr-2017, cargo up 2%

Dubai International Airport passenger numbers up 9% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 7.6 million, +9.2% year-on-year;

Cargo: 217,881 tonnes, +1.9%;

Aircraft movements: 35,285, +1.0%.

Dubai International Airport reported (29-May-2017) South America ranked first in terms of percentage growth in traffic with an increase of 38.9%, followed by Eastern Europe (33.9%) and Asia (+18.9%). The Indian subcontinent outperformed all regions in terms of volume with 1.7 million passengers, followed by Western Europe (1.7 million) and the GCC (1.3 million). Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said: "The growth at DXB has been very satisfying in the first four months of the year, and with the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr coinciding with start of the summer holidays next month, we are confident the numbers will boost our performance in the first half". [more - original PR]