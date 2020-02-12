12-Feb-2020 9:02 AM
DWC handles more than 1.6m pax in 2019, up 81.5%
Dubai Airports reported (11-Feb-2020) Dubai World Central (DWC) handled more than 1.6 million passengers in 2019, an increase of 81.5%. Dubai Airports attributed the increase to the result of the relocation of operations during the 45 day closure of Dubai International Airport's southern runway in Apr-2019 to May-2019. Other highlights include the following:
- 4Q2019 passengers: 363,626 (+38.2%);
- Top regions in 2019:
- CIS: 584,000;
- South Asia: 380,000,
- GCC: 281,000;
- Top countries in 2019:
- Russia: 550,000;
- Saudi Arabia: 201,000;
- India: 193,900;
- Top cities in 2019:
- Flights:
- 4Q2019: 8871 operations in 4Q2019;
- 2019: 37,000 operations (+23.3%). [more - original PR]