12-Feb-2020 9:02 AM

DWC handles more than 1.6m in 2019, up 81.5%

Dubai Airports reported (11-Feb-2020) Dubai World Central (DWC) handled more than 1.6 million passengers in 2019, an increase of 81.5%. Dubai Airports attributed the increase to the result of the relocation of operations during the 45 day closure of Dubai International Airport's southern runway in Apr-2019 to May-2019. Other highlights include the following:

  • 4Q2019 passengers: 363,626 (+38.2%);
  • Top regions in 2019:
    • CIS: 584,000;
    • South Asia: 380,000,
    • GCC: 281,000;
  • Top countries in 2019:
  • Top cities in 2019:
  • Flights:
    • 4Q2019: 8871 operations in 4Q2019;
    • 2019: 37,000 operations (+23.3%). [more - original PR]

