DVB Bank MD: Asia achieved 'massive growth' despite lacking true open skies
DVB Bank MD Vicente Alava Pons, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit, said (27-Nov-2018) Asia has achieved "massive growth" despite a lack of a true open skies regime. Citing IATAdata, Mr Pons said China will overtake US passengers by 2022, and India in 2038.
