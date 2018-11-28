Become a CAPA Member
28-Nov-2018 4:48 AM

DVB Bank MD: Asia achieved 'massive growth' despite lacking true open skies

DVB Bank MD Vicente Alava Pons, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit, said (27-Nov-2018) Asia has achieved "massive growth" despite a lack of a true open skies regime. Citing IATA data, Mr Pons said China will overtake US passengers by 2022, and  India in 2038.

