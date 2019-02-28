Dutch stake in AF-KLM acquired 'without any consultation' between stakeholders

Air France-KLM's board acknowledged (27-Feb-2019) the Netherlands' Government acquired a 12.68% stake in the share capital of Air France-KLM "without any consultation" between stakeholders. "This acquisition occurs after discussions with all stakeholders including the Dutch state, and the unanimous approval by the group of the managerial organisation under the leadership of group CEO Benjamin Smith, in a spirit of open dialogue and discussion", Air France-KLM stated. The board will "closely monitor" the consequences of this new participation on the group, employees, governance structure and market value. The Air France-KLM share price declined 11.74% to EUR11.235 per share since previous close at the time of writing, as indicated by Euronext via its official website. [more - original PR]