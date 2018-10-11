Become a CAPA Member
11-Oct-2018 11:56 AM

Dutch aviation companies seeking to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030 in new initiative

CE Delft, a Dutch independent environmental research and consultancy organisation, confirmed (03-Oct-2018) aviation companies and "knowledge institutions" in the Netherlands are seeking to decrease CO2 emissions from services originating in the Netherlands by 35% by 2030. "The objective is feasible but requires a considerable effort from all parties involved", CE Delft said. Airlines involved in the proposal include KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia, TUI Group and easyJet. [more - original PR - Dutch]

