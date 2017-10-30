easyJet to acquire 25 airberlin aircraft

airberlin reached (27-Oct-2017) an EUR40 million agreement for easyJet to takeover 25 A320 leases, along with slots and bookings at Berlin Tegel Airport. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Dec-2017. easyJet will subsequently launch a recruitment drive for around 1000 employees in Berlin. The new recruits will be employed on local, German contracts under collective labour agreements negotiated with ver.di. airberlin creditors committee chief representative Frank Kebekus said: "With this we have reached a final important milestone in the tenderer negotiations... All parts of airberlin are now sold". [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - II]