Dufry to launch one time share buyback programme of up to EUR339.5m

Dufry announced (05-Apr-2018) plans to launch a one time share buyback programme of up to CHF400 million (EUR339.5 million) over the next 12 months at its forthcoming AGM on 03-May-2018. Dufry board of directors views the company as "undervalued", and sees the programme as an efficient way of returning additional capital to shareholders. Repurchased shares will be cancelled and share buy back will be accretive to earnings per share. [more - original PR]