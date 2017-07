Dufry revenue up 6% in 1H2017

Dufry reported (31-Jul-2017) financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: CHF3821 million (USD3800 million), +5.8% year-on-year;

EBITDA: CHF411.2 million (USD408.9 million), +7.8%;

Net profit (loss): (CHF900,000) (USD894,937), compared to a loss of CHF58.5 million (USD57.4 million) in p-c-p;

Total assets: CHF9819 million (USD9764 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: CHF447.6 million (USD445.15 million);

Total liabilities: CHF6671 million (USD6633 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at CHF1 = USD1.005657 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at CHF1 = USD1.018539 for 1H2016