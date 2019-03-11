Dufry opens a 3000sqm store at Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport

Dufry launched (08-Mar-2019) a 3000sqm 'New Generation Store' at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport terminal A departures area. The store is the third of its kind in Latin America and focuses on digital applications, specially designed to improve communication with and to attract travellers. Fashion, makeup, wines, spirits and liquors are also available. Dufry Central and South America CEO René Riedi stated: "Despite the challenging environment in Latin America… it is important to emphasize the relevance of this region for Dufry and the huge tourism potential that it offers and that can be further explored… we are always working to search for opportunities to increase and enhance our presence in this region… reaffirm[s] Dufry's commitment with Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 and accompany the ambitious expansion plan and modernization of the airports infrastructure that is being carried out in the country". [more - original PR]