14-Jun-2019 11:13 AM

Dufry opens 1200sqm walk through duty free store at Perth Airport

Dufry opened (13-Jun-2019) a 1200sqm walk through store at Perth Airport's international departures hall following a five month refurbishment. The new store represents a 50% expansion of the duty free offering in T1 International with more than 1600 new products available. The store covers core duty free categories including cosmetics and perfumes, and wine and spirits, in addition to a 'Perth Street Market' area showcasing local Australian products. Dufry also plans to open a 1100qm store at the airport's arrivals hall. [more - original PR]

