Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-May-2020 8:59 AM

Dufry implements initiatives to reinforce capital structure

Dufry announced (23-Apr-2020) the following initiatives, aimed at reinforcing the capital structure and liquidity position:

  • An additional credit facility from some of Dufry's core banks for approximately CHF425 million (EUR403.3 million);
  • Consent from Dufry's bank consortium to waive existing financial covenants until end of Jun-2021 and a higher leverage covenant for the Sep-2021 and Dec-2021 testing periods;
  • Planned private placement of up to 5.5 million shares with strong indications of interest to participate from investors;
  • Planned issuance of a CHF300 million (EUR284.6 million) senior, unsecured guaranteed convertible bond with strong indications of interest to participate from investors;
  • Cancellation of the 2020 dividend payment.

Dufry adapted the operating structure, allowing the company to leverage a highly flexible cost structure even further. Additionally, several government support schemes, especially related to personnel expenses, will provide further cost savings. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More