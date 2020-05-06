Dufry implements initiatives to reinforce capital structure

Dufry announced (23-Apr-2020) the following initiatives, aimed at reinforcing the capital structure and liquidity position:

An additional credit facility from some of Dufry's core banks for approximately CHF425 million (EUR403.3 million);

Consent from Dufry's bank consortium to waive existing financial covenants until end of Jun-2021 and a higher leverage covenant for the Sep-2021 and Dec-2021 testing periods;

Planned private placement of up to 5.5 million shares with strong indications of interest to participate from investors;

Planned issuance of a CHF300 million (EUR284.6 million) senior, unsecured guaranteed convertible bond with strong indications of interest to participate from investors;

Cancellation of the 2020 dividend payment.

Dufry adapted the operating structure, allowing the company to leverage a highly flexible cost structure even further. Additionally, several government support schemes, especially related to personnel expenses, will provide further cost savings. [more - original PR]