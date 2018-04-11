Duesseldorf Airport CEO reports 'great success' in 2017 despite airberlin market exit

Duesseldorf Airport CEO Thomas Schnaike stated (10-Apr-2018) 2017 represented a "great success" in terms of financial figures and passenger traffic results despite "upheavals in the aviation market" following the bankruptcy of airberlin. Mr Schnaike noted non-aeronautical revenue increases were in particular in retail, catering and passenger parking, in some cases outpacing passenger growth. Gaps in schedules due to the market exit of airberlin are set to be closed by the end of 2018, according to Mr Schnaike. [more - original PR - German]