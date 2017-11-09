Loading
9-Nov-2017 10:23 AM

SAS increases potential private placement from EUR100m to EUR129m due 'strong investor interest'

SAS increased (08-Nov-2017) the potential private placement from approximately SEK1 billion (EUR100 million) to approximately SEK1.25 billion (EUR129 million) due to "strong investor interest". Following the potential completion of a new share issue, SAS has agreed to a six months lock up undertaking to not issue common shares after the private placement, subject to certain provisions in the Articles of Association of SAS and exemptions in accordance with market practice. [more - original PR]

