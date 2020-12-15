Dublin Airport Christmas pax to be down by 88%

Dublin Airport stated (11-Dec-2020) passenger numbers for the Christmas season expected to be down by 88% year-on-year, due to the impacts of coronavirus on Ireland's airports. Dublin Airport is expected to handle 137,000 passengers, down from 1.2 million, with approximately 127,000 of those passengers travelling to and from Ireland during the Christmas period, while approximately 10,000 people are connecting passengers who pass through Dublin Airport. From 21-Dec-2020 to 04-Jan-2021, there is expected to be an average of 8615 departing and arriving passengers daily, down from to an average of 83,508 daily passengers over the Christmas 2019 season. [more - original PR]