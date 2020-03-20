Dublin Airport and Cork Airport to 'scale back passenger operations'

daa chief executive Dalton Philips announced (19-Mar-2020) passenger traffic at Dublin Airport and Cork International Airport has "decreased so rapidly in recent days that we have no choice but to begin to scale back passenger operations at both airports". Mr Philips said runway operations will continue at both airports, as "We have a national responsibility to keep our airports open for Ireland's supply chain and to help ensure that essential flight operations for cargo can continue". daa suspended pay increases for 2020 and froze recruitment and will require airport personnel to take one week's mandatory leave and/or time in lieu within the next month. [more - original PR]