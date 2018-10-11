Become a CAPA Member
11-Oct-2018 11:22 AM

Dubai's GDRFA commences pilot phase of 'smart tunnel' at Dubai International Airport

UAE's Dubai Government's Media Office, via its official Twitter account, stated (10-Oct-2018) General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) launched the pilot phase of the 'smart tunnel' at Dubai International Airport T3. The tunnel, which uses a biometric recognition system, will replace traditional passport controls and enable passengers to complete immigration checks in 15 seconds.

