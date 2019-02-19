19-Feb-2019 9:39 AM
Dubai World Central passenger services to climb 700% during DXB runway work
Dubai World Central (DWC) forecast (18-Feb-2019) passenger services will rise approximately 700% as it takes on additional traffic during when Dubai International Airport's (DXB) southern runway is closed for refurbishment from 16-Apr-2019 to 30-May-2019.
- During the 45 day period, DWC will see an average of 158 passenger service movements per day operated by two charter carriers and 16 scheduled airlines;
- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will provide transportation solutions for DWC with free shaded parking and a regular bus service from key locations in Dubai, including DXB terminals one, two and three;
- Dubai airports identified work that is not critical to the completion of the new runways and which can be completed once the runway has returned to normal operation allowing non-essential work to be completed after the 45 days;
- DXB will be without approximately 50% of its runways with estimated reduction in passenger services of 32%;
- Dubai airport system will see a reduction in services of 10% and seat reduction of 11%. [more - original PR]