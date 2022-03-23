Dubai International Airport to close northern runway for refurbishment

Dubai Airports confirmed (22-Mar-2022) plans to close Dubai International Airport's northern runway between 09-May-2022 and 22-Jun-2022, to carry out refurbishments. The northern runway last underwent similar levels of upgrades in 2014, while the southern runway was refurbished in 2019. The hub will continue to operate, with a number of services to be redirected to Dubai World Central to limit the impact on operations. The airport advised it has notified all carriers to plan for service reductions and schedule planning accordingly. [more - original PR]