Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jul-2018 10:26 AM

Dubai International Airport reports double digit pax growth in Jun-2018; 43.7m pax in 1H2018

Dubai International Airport reported (25-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 6.8 million, +11.7% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 214,612 tonnes, -0.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 32,805, +6.4%;
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 43.7 million, +1.6%;
    • Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -2.7%;
    • Aircraft movements: 201,784, -2.0%.

The airport reported 6.8 million passengers in Jun-2018. Largest country destinations by passenger volumes were: India (968,931), Saudi Arabia (504,968), the UK (454,477), Pakistan (349,633) and the US (291,391). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More