26-Jul-2018 10:26 AM
Dubai International Airport reports double digit pax growth in Jun-2018; 43.7m pax in 1H2018
Dubai International Airport reported (25-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2018:
-
- Passengers: 6.8 million, +11.7% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 214,612 tonnes, -0.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,805, +6.4%;
- 1H2018:
-
- Passengers: 43.7 million, +1.6%;
- Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -2.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 201,784, -2.0%.
The airport reported 6.8 million passengers in Jun-2018. Largest country destinations by passenger volumes were: India (968,931), Saudi Arabia (504,968), the UK (454,477), Pakistan (349,633) and the US (291,391). [more - original PR]