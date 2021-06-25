Dubai International Airport reopens Terminal 1 after 15 month closure

Dubai Airports, via its official website, confirmed (Jun-2021) the reopening of Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 and Concourse D effective 24-Jun-2021, following a period of closure since Mar-2020. The reopening allows for the phased return of over 40 international carriers back to the terminal, in addition to retail and passenger services (WAM, 20-Jun-2021). Dubai Airports chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the move reflects "confidence" and "optimism" in the company's outlook for 2021 and beyond, within its operations and for the wider aviation sector.