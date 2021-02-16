Dubai International Airport pax down 70% in 2020

Dubai International Airport reported (16-Feb-2021) the following traffic highlights for the twelve months ended 31-Dec-2020:

Passengers: 25.9 million, -70% year-on-year;

Cargo: 1.9 million tonnes, -23.2%;

Aircraft movements: 183,993, -51.4%.

Dubai Airports noted passenger throughput for 1Q2020 was down 20% year-on-year at 17.8 million, prior to the impacts of international border closures from Apr-2020. Monthly passenger traffic in 2H2020 averaged 1.3 million, with 2.2 million recorded in Dec-2020. [more - original PR]