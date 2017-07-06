6-Jul-2017 3:28 PM
Dubai International Airport pax up 2% to 6.9m in May-2017, cargo up 2%
Dubai International Airport passenger numbers up 2% - traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 6.9 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 232,884 tonnes, +2.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 34,544, -2.3%.
Dubai Airports reported (03-Jul-2017) South America was the fastest growing region in May-2017 with an increase of 60%, followed by Eastern Europe (+15.5%) and Asia (+9.7%). In terms of passenger numbers, India topped all countries with a total of 1.0 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (508,613), the UK (451,540) and Pakistan (354,924). [more - original PR]