Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Nov-2019 9:38 AM

Dubai International Airport handles 23.2m pax 3Q2019 down 2.4%

Dubai International Airport reported (07-Nov-2019) 3Q2019 traffic highlights:

  • 23.2 million passengers in 3Q2019 (-2.4% year-on-year);
  • 64.5 million passengers year-to-date (-4.5%);
  • 97,500 flights in 3Q2019;
  • 276,000 flights year-to-date (-9.9%);
  • Waiting Times (-15%);
  • 54.5 million bags handled year-to date.

Dubai International Airport attributed the decreases to the closure of one of the airport's runways for 45 days as the impact of the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More