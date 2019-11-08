Dubai International Airport handles 23.2m pax 3Q2019 down 2.4%

Dubai International Airport reported (07-Nov-2019) 3Q2019 traffic highlights:

23.2 million passengers in 3Q2019 (-2.4% year-on-year);

64.5 million passengers year-to-date (-4.5%);

97,500 flights in 3Q2019;

276,000 flights year-to-date (-9.9%);

Waiting Times (-15%);

54.5 million bags handled year-to date.

Dubai International Airport attributed the decreases to the closure of one of the airport's runways for 45 days as the impact of the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]