8-Nov-2019 9:38 AM
Dubai International Airport handles 23.2m pax 3Q2019 down 2.4%
Dubai International Airport reported (07-Nov-2019) 3Q2019 traffic highlights:
- 23.2 million passengers in 3Q2019 (-2.4% year-on-year);
- 64.5 million passengers year-to-date (-4.5%);
- 97,500 flights in 3Q2019;
- 276,000 flights year-to-date (-9.9%);
- Waiting Times (-15%);
- 54.5 million bags handled year-to date.
Dubai International Airport attributed the decreases to the closure of one of the airport's runways for 45 days as the impact of the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]