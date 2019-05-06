6-May-2019 10:09 AM
Dubai International Airport handles 22.2m pax in 1Q2019, traffic falls 2.2%
Dubai International Airport reported (05-May-2019) the following traffic highlights for 1Q2019
- Passengers: 22.2 million, -2.2% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 641,250 tonnes, +4.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 95,857, -3.0%.
The airport reported 22.2 million passengers in 1Q2019. Largest country destinations by passenger volumes were: India (3,121,809), Saudi Arabia (1,745,750), the UK (1,511,917), Pakistan (1,159,722), US (764,489), Germany (690,062), China (620,013) and the Russia (414,445). [more - original PR]