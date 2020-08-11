Dubai 'greatly encouraged' by market response to reopened borders

Dubai's Government Media Office reported (10-Aug-2020) a rapid rebound in demand for its tourism and hospitality sectors, following the reopening of Dubai to international tourists from 07-Jul-2020. Dubai Tourism director general Helal Saeed Almarri stated: "We have been greatly encouraged by the market's response in the current second phase of our recovery strategy". He noted Dubai is receiving "considerable interest from international markets, particularly Europe and Russia". Bookings for Emirates Airline and flydubai are also positive for the tourism sector. Mr Almarri continued: "We expect to see good progress in the last quarter of 2020 based on strong growth strategies that we have adopted to accelerate momentum ahead of the full reopening of the sector". Dubai Tourism found Dubai to be among the top five destinations for internet searches/tourist considerations, and a survey by global travel company Kuoni showed the UAE to be 'the world's most searched destination for 2021' in 11 countries. [more - original PR]