Dubai Duty Free reports record sales in 2017

Dubai Duty Free reported (03-Jan-2018) sales increased 5.6% year-on-year to a record AED7.05 billion (USD1.92 billion) in 2017. Departures sales exceeded AED6.1 billion (USD1.67 billion), comprising 87% of the total, and arrivals sales increased 3.6% and accounted for 10.8% of the total. The company achieved record monthly sales of more than AED801 million (USD218.1 million) in Dec-2017. Total sales transactions reached 27.2 million in 2017, an average of 75,000 per day, and 73 million units of merchandise were sold. Perfumes remained the best selling category with sales of AED1.1 billion (USD299.5 million), accounting for 16% of the total. Liquor sales increased 2% to AED1.09 billion (USD296.8 million), tobacco sales increased 19% to AED690.1 million (USD187.9 million), cosmetics sales increased 17% to AED626 million (USD170.4 million), electronics sales increased 16% to AED547 million (USD148.9 million), sales of watches increased 13% to AED518 million (USD141 million) and sales of handbags and small leather goods increased 16% to AED187 million (USD50.9 million). [more - original PR]