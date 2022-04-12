12-Apr-2022 3:24 PM
Dubai based boutique leisure carrier Arabesque targets 2022 launch
Arabesque, via its official LinkedIn account and website, outlined (Apr-2022) plans to launch operations in 2022, serving the boutique leisure market with A320neo family aircraft. The Dubai based start-up is recruiting for a range of executive and divisional management roles until 22-Apr-2022, stating: "We are growing fast and looking to hire more than 2000 people from administration roles to pilots and engineers".