13-May-2021 4:34 PM

Dubai Airports taking a 'very big, active role' in pursuit of unified e-passport: CEO

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) the company is taking a "very big, active role" in the development of a globally recognised e-passport and said the proposed system requires more cohesion and middleware, adding IATA is "pushing very hard" for this development. Mr Griffiths also emphasised the need for a user friendly front end application, noting: "A lot of people are using Google Pay and Apple Wallets… It wouldn't be a huge step to do that for your passport and medical records".

