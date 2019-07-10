Dubai Airports launches 'realtimeDXB' system for Dubai International Airport

Dubai Airports launched (09-Jul-2019) a new system to monitor Dubai International Airport's operations. The 'realtimeDXB' system is a cloud based platform that gathers data generated by more than 50 operational systems in real time and visualises traffic flows to support consistently smooth operations. Dubai Airports VP of the airport operations control centre Damian Ellacott stated: "With ability to measure operational efficiency, it provides us and our partners with enhanced decision support tools to improve operations and manage disruption more effectively. This system will be instrumental in the implementation of new concepts of airport operations such as airport collaborative decision making and total airport management". [more - original PR]