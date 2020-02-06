Dubai Airports handles 86.4m in 2019 down 3.1%, and 8.6% fewer movements

Dubai Airports announced (05-Feb-2020) Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled 86.4 million passengers in 2019, a decrease of 3.1% year-on-year. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths attributed the decline to "the impact of the 45 day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing's 737 MAX". Other highlights include: