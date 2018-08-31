Dubai Airports confirms one runway to be closed for full redevelopment from Apr-2019

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, via the airport's official Facebook account, confirmed (30-Aug-2018) one of the two runways at Dubai International Airport needs a total refurbishment, which will take place over a 45 day period beginning in Apr-2019. The runway will be closed for a "full redevelopment programme", Mr Griffiths advised, during which the airport will work closely with its airline partners to manage operations with only one runway. A number of these operations will be transferred to Dubai World Central.