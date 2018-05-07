Loading
8-May-2018 1:32 AM

Dubai Airports CEO: Travel and tourism a 'bucking trend' in future employment

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders' Forum, noted (07-May-2018) the "2020 world economic forum predicts approximately 7.1 million jobs would disappear globally due to the effects of technology, AI and geopolitical forces". However, the growth in travel and tourism is a "bucking trend", with the industry currently supporting approximately 290 million jobs globally and set to increase to approximately 382 million by 2027.

