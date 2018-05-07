Loading
8-May-2018 4:01 AM

Dubai Airports CEO confident Dubai Airport will manage demand growth

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders' Forum, stated (07-May-2018) if passenger traffic is expected to grow to 1.8 billion p/a by 2034, "is it possible to imagine the existing travel infrastructure at a rate that could cope with that level of growth". However, Mr Griffiths noted: "Not here in Dubai... Dubai has long understood the need for well designed infrastructure. We have invested well over USD12 billion in infrastructure since 2008 to boost capacity at [Dubai International Airport] upon completion... however in other parts of the world this story is very different".

