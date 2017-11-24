Dubai Airports approaches 90m passengers in 2017, expects 180m by 2023

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking on CAPA TV, said (07-Nov-2017) Dubai International Airport expects to handle nearly 90 million passengers in 2017 and aims to accommodate 180 million passengers by 2023. The airport handled 83.7 million passengers in 2016, an increase of 7% year-on-year, and reported a 6% increase to 66.6 million in the first nine months of 2017. Mr Griffiths said Dubai Airports is "charged with absolutely making sure" it can meet the 180 million passengers p/a objective despite having space constraints and only two runways which are too close to be completely segregated. [more - CAPA TV]