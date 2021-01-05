5-Jan-2021 9:45 AM
Dubai Airports and GMR Hyderabad establish logistics corridor for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Dubai Airports and GMR Hyderabad established (04-Jan-2021) a logistics corridor for the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, covering Dubai International Airport, Dubai World Central and Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Operating in partnership with dnata cargo, the corridor will provide capacity to handle up to 300 tonnes of vaccines per day. The operational will connect major vaccine manufacturers in India with global markets via Dubai. Emirates SkyCargo will support the project and serves Hyderabad more than 10 times weekly with Boeing 777 aircraft. [more - original PR]