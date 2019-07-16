Become a CAPA Member
16-Jul-2019 9:12 AM

Dubai Airports and Etihad ESCO install solar energy system at Dubai International Airport

Dubai Airports and Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) installed (15-Jul-2019) a solar energy system at Dubai International Airport's terminal 2. The system consists of 15,000 photovoltaic panels and has a capacity of 5MWp. The solar project aims to generate 7.48 million kWh of energy annually for the airport, projecting a saving of AED3.3 million (USD899,000). [more - original PR]

