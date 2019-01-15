Become a CAPA Member
15-Jan-2019 8:58 AM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports 100% utilisation of 354 aircraft portfolio in 2018

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (14-Jan-2019) DAE Capital achieved the following highlights in 2018: 

  • Strategic highlights:
    • A corporate credit rating of BBB+ from Kroll Bond Rating Agency and an upgrade of existing corporate credit ratings from Moody's and S&P Global;
    • Issued USD3.0 billion of new unsecured debt;
    • A debt repurchase programme of up to USD600 million;
    • Took delivery of its first five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
    • Signed a MoU with Emirates Aviation University to cooperate on learning and work experience programmes;
  • Operational highlights:
    • Fleet of 354 owned, managed and committed aircraft;
    • 109 customers in 57 countries;
    • 100% portfolio utilisation;
    • Purchased 28 new aircraft;
    • Sold 50 aircraft assets;
    • Completed 59 lease transactions;
    • Average age of owned fleet was 5.9 years;
    • Average lease term remaining on owned fleet was 6.4 years. [more - original PR]

