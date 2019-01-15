15-Jan-2019 8:58 AM
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports 100% utilisation of 354 aircraft portfolio in 2018
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (14-Jan-2019) DAE Capital achieved the following highlights in 2018:
- Strategic highlights:
- A corporate credit rating of BBB+ from Kroll Bond Rating Agency and an upgrade of existing corporate credit ratings from Moody's and S&P Global;
- Issued USD3.0 billion of new unsecured debt;
- A debt repurchase programme of up to USD600 million;
- Took delivery of its first five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
- Signed a MoU with Emirates Aviation University to cooperate on learning and work experience programmes;
- Operational highlights:
- Fleet of 354 owned, managed and committed aircraft;
- 109 customers in 57 countries;
- 100% portfolio utilisation;
- Purchased 28 new aircraft;
- Sold 50 aircraft assets;
- Completed 59 lease transactions;
- Average age of owned fleet was 5.9 years;
- Average lease term remaining on owned fleet was 6.4 years.