6-Jan-2022 3:36 PM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise acquires 41 aircraft and sells 30 in 2021

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced (05-Jan-2022) the following business transactions update for DAE Capital for 2021:

  • Transactions:
    • Aircraft acquired: 41 (18 owned and 23 managed);
    • Aircraft sold: 30 (20 owned and 10 managed);
    • Lease agreements, extensions and amendments signed: 200 (167 owned and 33 managed);
    • New servicing agreements: Four, covering seven aircraft;
  • Fleet:
    • Fleet size: Approximately 425 aircraft owned, managed, committed and mandated to manage;
    • Customers: 112 in 54 countries;
    • Owned fleet average age: 6.7 years;
    • Owned fleet average lease term remaining: 6.2 years;
    • Owned fleet portfolio contracted: 99.3%;
  • Finance:
    • New unsecured notes issuance: USD2550 million with weighted average coupon of 2.31%;
    • Total unsecured notes redemption: USD2189 million with weighted average coupon of 5.07%;
    • Open market bond repurchases: USD3 million;
    • Share repurchases: USD150 million. [more - original PR]

