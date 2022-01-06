6-Jan-2022 3:36 PM
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise acquires 41 aircraft and sells 30 in 2021
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced (05-Jan-2022) the following business transactions update for DAE Capital for 2021:
- Transactions:
- Aircraft acquired: 41 (18 owned and 23 managed);
- Aircraft sold: 30 (20 owned and 10 managed);
- Lease agreements, extensions and amendments signed: 200 (167 owned and 33 managed);
- New servicing agreements: Four, covering seven aircraft;
- Fleet:
- Fleet size: Approximately 425 aircraft owned, managed, committed and mandated to manage;
- Customers: 112 in 54 countries;
- Owned fleet average age: 6.7 years;
- Owned fleet average lease term remaining: 6.2 years;
- Owned fleet portfolio contracted: 99.3%;
- Finance:
- New unsecured notes issuance: USD2550 million with weighted average coupon of 2.31%;
- Total unsecured notes redemption: USD2189 million with weighted average coupon of 5.07%;
- Open market bond repurchases: USD3 million;
- Share repurchases: USD150 million. [more - original PR]