DSV to acquire Agility Global Integrated Logistics, becoming world's third largest logistics company
DSV Panalpina signed (27-Apr-2021) an agreement to acquire Agility's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business. The all-share acquisition is valued at USD4.2 billion and comes two years after DSV's acquisition of Panalpina. DSV will issue 19.3 million shares to Agility, representing 8% of the post-transaction shares of DSV, which will make Agility the second largest shareholder in DSV. The integration of GIL will make DSV Panalpina the world's third largest transport and logistics company, with pro forma revenue of around USD22 billion, a combined workforce of more than 70,000 employees and operations in more than 90 countries. DSV expects the acquisition of GIL to "substantially" strengthen its Air & Sea division, increasing its airfreight volumes to more than 1.6 million tonnes p/a. The transaction is expected to close in 3Q2021, subject to meeting conditions and securing necessary approvals. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]