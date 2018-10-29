DSV airfreight volumes up 10% in first nine months of 2018, protectionism a risk

DSV reported (26-Oct-2018) airfreight volumes increased 10% year-on-year to 513,422 tonnes in the first nine months of 2018, mainly driven by the strong performance of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Americas exports. The market grew an estimated 4% over the same period. DSV commented: "After a two year period where the growth in global air freight volumes have outpaced the underlying economy we have now seen a normalisation and estimate that both the airfreight and sea freight markets will grow 3-4% in 2018". The company noted the recent introduction of further protectionist measures, primarily between the US and China, has created uncertainty for global trade. DSV reported "limited" direct impact from the initial tariffs so far, but said: "There is a risk of potentially larger impact in the future". Trade lanes between China and the US represent approximately 10% to 12% of DSV's air and sea volumes. [more - original PR]