DroneUp and Walmart launch commercial drone delivery operations in Arkansas

DroneUp and Walmart launched (22-Nov-2021) commercial drone delivery operations in Farmington (Arkansas). The site is the first of three initial vertiports to be operated under the partnership. These are located at Walmart Neighbourhood Market stores throughout northwest Arkansas, operating from 08:00-20:00 daily and offering delivery times of 30 minutes to Walmart customers. DroneUp CEO Tom Walker said the partnership "marks a significant leap forward in the broader use of UAS to provide last-mile consumer delivery services and supply chain efficiency options". [more - original PR]