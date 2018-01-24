IATA, Dronamics enter strategic partnership on future of unmanned air cargo

IATA appointed (23-Jan-2018) Manufacturer Dronamics as its first strategic partner in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector. Dronamics Co-founder and CEO Svilen Rangelov said the company and IATA "share a common vision" regarding the future of air cargo. "Our partnership with IATA means we can contribute the knowledge and expertise we have accumulated while at the same time leverage IATA's network and resources to further accelerate the adoption of unmanned cargo aircraft worldwide", he said. [more - original PR]