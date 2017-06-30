30-Jun-2017 11:26 AM
Austria's Constitutional Court overturns ruling against third runway at Vienna Airport
Austria's Constitutional Court (VFGH) ruled (29-Jun-2017) to rescind the decision by the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) to block construction of a third runway at Vienna International Airport. VFGH declared the ruling by BVwG constituted an "abundant misunderstanding of the legal situation" and said BVwG "erroneously calculated the carbon dioxide emissions associated with the project". BVwG is now tasked to review the decision. [more - original PR - German - VFGH] [more - original PR - English/German - Flughafen Wien]