DRC Government to launch Air Congo in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines

Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) Ministry of Transport, via its official Twitter account, announced (17-Oct-2021) plans to establish a new airline named Air Congo, in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. The ministry stated the new airline "will be born in the coming days". As previously reported by CAPA, the DRC Transport Ministry held preliminary talks with Ethiopian Airlines in Sep-2021 on launching a new carrier. The parties also signed a partnership agreement in Sep-2021 covering the acquisition of seven aircraft.