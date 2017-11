US Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow reacted (29-Nov-2017) to US government data showing a 3.9% overall decline in international inbound travel to the US through Jun-2017. Mr Dow stated: "The latest government travel data is deeply concerning not just to our industry, but to anyone who cares about the economic well-being of the United States. Travel is our country's number two export and supports more than 15 million US jobs". [more - original PR]