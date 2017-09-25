Norwegian Air UK secures foreign air carrier permit to operate US services

Norwegian Air UK received (22-Sep-2017) a foreign air carrier permit from the US Department of Transportation (DoT), allowing the carrier to operate air services between the UK, Europe and the US. The carrier's parent company, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, plans to pass several of its long haul operations including new and existing routes, aircraft and crew to the UK subsidiary airline. Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos stated Norwegian Air UK "securing access to the US is the final piece of the puzzle" for the group, "allowing us to operate a seamless operation…to a range of global destinations" including US, Singapore, Argentina and other future markets using the same aircraft. Mr Kjos expects the carrier's expansion into US will create "thousands more jobs and economic benefits". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - US DoT - III]
25-Sep-2017 10:40 AM